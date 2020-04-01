Sourav Ganguly donates 2000 kgs of rice for the needy

Sourav Ganguly at Belur Math in Kolkata. (Twitter/Sourav Ganguly) Sourav Ganguly at Belur Math in Kolkata. (Twitter/Sourav Ganguly)

BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday, donated 2000 kgs of rice for the underprivileged in Kolkata. Ganguly, who had pledged to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh last week, visited the Belur Math amidst a nationwide lockdown to fulfill his promise.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had released a statement in this regard and thanked the local lad for his humanitarian gesture.

“It is heartening to note that Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security.”

The board also hoped that this initiative by the former India cricketer encourages others to contribute. “Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state,” it added.

Visited belur math after 25 years .. handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy pic.twitter.com/FcIqHcWMh7 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 1, 2020

Ganguly on Wednesday had offered the indoor facility and the players dormitory of the Eden Gardens to the West Bengal government to be used as a temporary medical centre against the novel coronavirus.

“If the government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is need of the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

