Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital. (File)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital on Friday, where he was admitted earlier this week after his RT-PCR test came positive.

“Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital,” confirms Woodlands Hospital’s MD & CEO Dr Rupali Basu.

He has been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure.

On the second day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air.

The 49-year-old had received “Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy” on Monday night.

Ganguly is double vaccinated but has been travelling extensively as part of his job as BCCI President. He was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

Ganguly will remain under the supervision of medical board at home and will remain in isolation.