Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital

Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital, where he underwent fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries. He would return to his normal life soon, said the treating doctors.

Ganguly’s health condition was stable after the angioplasty but the doctors examined him again on Friday, shifting him to a private room from critical care unit. He stayed four days at the hospital before returning home on Sunday morning.

The former left-handed batsman was on Wednesday afternoon rushed to Apollo Hospital on EM Bypass from his Behala residence as he felt “dizzy with slight discomfort in chest”.

A green corridor was created by the city police for his smooth travel to the hospital.

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken after cardiologist Devi Shetty went through reports of tests

conducted on Ganguly and consulted doctors treating him at the hospital.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while exercising at his residence around three weeks ago. He was diagnosed with

three blocked coronary arteries then and had a stent implanted in his right coronary artery in another hospital.

The former India captain was visited by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the hospital on Thursday. She had earlier called him up in the morning to enquire about his health.