Sourav Ganguly announced as Delhi Capitals’ head coach

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Tuesday announced as head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals. Ganguly has been associated with the side since 2019, having first joined the franchise as an Advisor. Over the years, he has positions across the Capitals ecosystem, including Director of Cricket for both the men’s and women’s teams.

“I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years,” said Ganguly in a statement. “I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team.”