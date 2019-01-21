Sourav Ganguly comes to aid of stricken former India team mate

Jacob Martin, the former batsman who played for India between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident on December 28 and has been on ventilator following injuries to his lungs and liver. According to ESPNCricinfo, Martin’s family has since appealed to the cricketing community to help raise funds for his treatment as he continues to be on life support in Vadodara hospital.

The BCCI has already stepped in to sanction INR 5 lakhs, while the Baroda Cricket Association has contributed INR 3 lakhs. Sanjay Patel, the former BCCI and BCA secretary, is facilitating the efforts to raise the funds.

Sourav Ganguly, under whose captaincy Martin made his debut for India has stepped in to help his stricken former team mate, said “Martin and I have been teammates and I remember him as a quiet, introvert-type of person. While praying for Martin’s speedy recovery, I’d like his family to know that they don’t stand alone,” Ganguly is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Apart from Ganguly, current India coach Ravi Shastri and former India players Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Zaheer Khan and Munaf Patel have all pledged their support for Martin, according to former BCCI and Baroda Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Patel. “It’s overwhelming that Zaheer Khan, Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Sourav and Ravi, among others, have come forward to extend a helping hand in this time of distress for Martin’s family,” said.

Martin played 10 ODIs for India and captained Baroda to the Ranji Trophy title in 2001. He was among a handful of players who scored more than 1000 runs in a single Ranji season. He retired in the middle of the 2008/08 season but temporarily came back for the 2008/09 season.

In 2011, Martin was arrested by the Delhi police in a human-trafficking case. Since being out on bail, Martin has been involved in coaching Baroda’s age-group sides.