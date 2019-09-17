Sourav Ganguly opens up on plans of coaching Team India

Sourav Ganguly, former India skipper and current CAB president, was one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team.

Advertising

It was under his reigns when Team India started playing an aggressive brand of cricket and hence, it is a no-brainer as to why his name keeps popping up whenever the prospect of Team India head coach comes up.

Ganguly has dropped several hints on coaching the current Indian team on more than one occasion.

However, he did not formally apply for the position of head coach earlier this year when BCCI had invited fresh applications after current coach Ravi Shastri’s contract expired following the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Advertising

Addressing a question on the possibility of taking up the role, Ganguly said that he does not want to look too far ahead and and time will speak for itself.

“Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach,” Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K launch.

“In any case I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semifinals from being last for last seven years so it’s been good,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ganguly believes India are the favourites to win the T20I and Test series against South Africa.

“India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that’s been the case for years,” he said.