Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Virender Sehwag wishes ‘dada’ in four simple steps

Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. (PTI file photo) Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. (PTI file photo)

Sourav Ganguly turned 46 on Sunday, just a day after another former India captain MS Dhoni turned 37. Two days and birthdays of two of the best captains that India has ever produced. ‘Dada’ as he is nicknamed was also one of the finest batsmen of his time with drives through the offside being his trademark shot. Rahul Dravid once said, “On the offside, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly!” which would be an accurate description of Ganguly’s exploits.

His achievements as a skipper may have overshadowed his credentials as a batsman but the left-hander was a fantastic add at the top of the order forming a world-class partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. His trademark shots could be narrowed down to slicing seamers through the off-side or coming down the track to spinners and hammering the ball well beyond the boundary ropes.

Virender Sehwag, a teammate during his playing days, wished Ganguly in a style that is fitting for both Sehwag’s Twitter persona and Ganguly’s heroics as a batsman. “Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track. Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended). Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out. Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching. To a wonderful man, #HappyBirthdayDada” wrote Sehwag in a tweet adjoined with images of Ganguly to illustrate each step of the way.

‘The Prince of Kolkata’ announced his Test arrival in style by scoring a century on debut at Lord’s no less. He would go on to become the third highest run scorer overall for India with 18,575 runs. He holds the record for scoring India’s highest individual score, of 183 runs, at a World Cup. As a captain, Ganguly holds the record of being India’s most successful skipper overseas. He also led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup and most memorably, for hoisting his shirt after beating England in a thriller to win the Nat West Trophy.

