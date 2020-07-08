On Sourav Ganguly’s 48th birthday, ardent fans help 48 Cyclone Amphan affected families

Sourav Ganguly on his birthday (L) and Amphan affected families from various districts (R). (Special arrangement) Sourav Ganguly on his birthday (L) and Amphan affected families from various districts (R). (Special arrangement)

Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday with fans and fellow cricketers showering their greetings on social media. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, ardent fans of their beloved ‘Dada’ chose to celebrate the occasion with a noble gesture.

Instead of visiting Ganguly’s residence in Behala (Kolkata) due to the lockdown restrictions, members of Ganguly’s fan group- Maharajer Darbare came together to distribute masks with Ganguly’s photo printed on them.

The fan group went and met a pleased Ganguly and also gave away the masks to a policeman and the needy.

Meanwhile, the fan group also took to some charity work with the money raised by selling the masks.

“48 Cyclone Amphan affected families from various districts have been identified and our members distributed relief materials to them. 48 families were chosen keeping in mind Dada’s 48th birthday,” said Manas Chatterjee who runs the fan group.

“100 masks with Ganguly’s photo have been made and the price was kept at Rs 96 – the year Ganguly made his famous Lord’s Test debut, where he hit 131,” Chatterjee said before adding, “All of them have been sold out.”

