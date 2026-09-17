27-point penalty for poor pitch: English club gives Sourav Ganguly’s biopic as reason

English county championship club Leicestershire has accused Sourav Ganguly’s biopic of being one reason for the poor pitch at Grace Road when the disciplinary panel asked them for an explanation. However, the panel upheld the Cricket Regulator’s verdict that the county, for preparing a “poor pitch”, rejected the reason given and gave a 27-point penalty.

Leicestershire won their game against Glamorgan between August 20 and 23. The club was initially given a 19-point ban and was further docked 8 points and also fined Â£5,000. Being in the danger of relegation, Leicestershire can appeal the verdict in the next 10 days.

“It’s a used pitch this time around. We had two T20S on it 10 weeks ago. There were a lot of circumstances leading up to the game that were just out of my control, such as the weather being 35 degrees,” Leicestershire groundsman Callum Lewin said.