Sourav Ganguly set to become second captain after 65 years to be BCCI president

With Sourav Ganguly poised to be the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, the former India captain is set to repeat a unique double in the history of India cricket — of becoming the second captain to become full-time president of the governing board.

The Indian Express understands that in the meeting in Mumbai on Sunday, the members had unanimously nominated Ganguly to take charge of the board, with his competitor, Brijesh Patel, set to be appointed as the IPL governing council chairman. The members will meet again on Monday morning to finalise the candidates for the post of secretary and treasurer.

Ganguly, if elected, will follow in the footsteps of former Indian captain, Maharajkumar of Vizianagram or Vizzy, to become the only other Indian captain to hold the top job in BCCI. Vizzy had led India in three Test matches during the 1936 tour of England, who later became the president in 1954.

Although Sunil Gavaskar was appointed as the interim president in 2014, he never held the position as a full-time administrator.

The current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president led the Men in Blue from 2000 to 005 in all formats of the game, taking the team to the 2003 World Cup final. The 47-year-old was responsible for introducing an aggressive approach to captaincy, with which an epochal shift in the way India played Test cricket outside the sub-continent was possible.

Speaking to IndiaToday, Ganguly said, “I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI’s image has got hampered and it’s a great opportunity for me to do something. Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organization in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge.”

According to the BCCI constitution, Ganguly will have to demit office in July next year, when his cooling-off period begins. With him moving to the BCCI will mean that the CAB will have to conduct fresh elections for the president’s post.