Sourav Ganguly out of BCCI after declining IPL chairman post; BCCI won’t back him for ICC chairman’s post

Sourav Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI president will come to an end next week when 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny will replace him at the annual general meeting, the Indian Express has learnt. The BCCI won’t back Ganguly for the post of chairman of the International Cricket Council even if the former India captain desires to move to the game’s global governing body.

Binny, who is the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), is set to become BCCI president unopposed. Jay Shah has also filed nomination and is set to continue as BCCI Secretary for a second consecutive term.

Binny, 67, was the sole candidate to file nomination for the post of president on Tuesday, and will have to quit his role as KSCA president. Shah is also expected to replace Ganguly as India’s representative at the ICC Board. It’s Ganguly’s immediate future that became the talking point. It’s learnt that he was offered the post of IPL chairman, but he wasn’t interested, focusing on his desire to become ICC chairman or continue in the role of BCCI president.

Both didn’t eventuate on Tuesday. Once he declined the role of IPL chairman, it was offered to Arun Dhumal, brother of sports minister Anurag Thakur, who will replace Brijesh Patel.

Binny will replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president on October 18th when the BCCI holds its annual general body meeting in Mumbai.

“Roger Binny has filed nomination for president’s post, myself for the vice-president’s post, Jay Shah for secretary, Ashish Shelar for treasurer and Devajit Saikia has filed nomination for joint secretary’s post,” Rajeev Shukla, the politician who is BCCI’s vice president, told reporters.

He also revealed the details of other administrators. “Arun Dhumal will head the IPL governing council and Avishek Dalmiya will be part of that council. Khairul Jamal (Mamun) Majumdar will be part of the Apex council. As of now these are the nominations and all are unopposed,” Shukla said.

Assam’s Devajit Saika, close aide to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is expected to be the new joint secretary while Memon Majumdar, who was IPL governing council member before, has filed his nomination for BCCI’s Apex Council member. Late BCCI chief Jagmohan Dalmiya’s son Avishek has filed his nomination for IPL governing council member.

Wednesday is the last day for filing nominations and candidates can withdraw their nomination by October 14, but it seems that all the back-channel moves have concretised the new power panel of BCCI. The final list of candidates for various positions will be published on October 15.

The Maharashtra BJP politician Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer. He was expected to become the president of Mumbai Cricket Association but now he will be BCCI’s treasurer. “Once he (Shelar) takes over as a treasurer, he will have to withdraw his nomination from MCA president’s post,” Shukla informed. The news of Bunny’s rise to BCCI presidency emerged when KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) named him as its representative at the BCCI AGM instead of secretary Santhosh Menon. Binny was a member of the senior selection committee when Sandeep Patil was the chairman. Interestingly, he would recuse himself from the meetings when his son Stuart’s name would be discussed in those meetings. Binny has been the vice-president of KSCA twice in the past and is the president now. He will have to quit the role to take up the role of BCCI president.