VVS Laxman believes Indian cricket will continue to prosper under Sourav Ganguly

With the news of Sourav Ganguly set to become BCCI president spreading like wildfire since Sunday late night, thousands of greetings have been offered to the former Indian captain. Among them, his former teammate VVS Laxman too took to social media on Tuesday and said that Indian cricket will undoubtedly continue to prosper under Ganguly.

Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper.Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada. pic.twitter.com/xU82q5JIzu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 15, 2019

With Ganguly the only candidate to file his nomination as the president of the governing board in Mumbai on Monday, he is set to reclaim the BCCI reins from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on October 23, the day of the elections.

The veteran of 113 Tests and 311 ODIs thanked his former teammate for the congratulatory message.

“Thank u Vvs ..your contributions will be very important,” Ganguly replied.

The 47-year-old has been the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) since 2015, and is ready to leave that post to “do something good” amidst the turbulent times over at BCCI.

“I am taking over at a time when the BCCI has not been in the greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It’s a great opportunity for me to do something good. It’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organisation in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly will hold the post of the BCCI President for a mere nine months, as he will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling-off period.