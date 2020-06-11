‘Looking at all possible options to stage IPL’: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly wrote a letter to all the affiliated members/units of the BCCI on Wednesday. (Source: File Photo) Sourav Ganguly wrote a letter to all the affiliated members/units of the BCCI on Wednesday. (Source: File Photo)

The BCCI is ready host the IPL behind closed doors and is working on “all possible options” to stage the tournament this year, board president Sourav Ganguly has stated.

In a letter to all the affiliated members/units of the BCCI, Ganguly has written: “The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year.

“Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.”

Some overseas players including Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins have publicly extended their backing to the IPL. But Ganguly’s letter that follows the ICC Board meeting on Wednesday, assumes significance because the future of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia was discussed in the meeting. A postponement of the ICC event could open a window for the IPL in the autumn. Publicly though, the ICC has maintained that they are still exploring all possible options.

MI to start training

Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav in action. (Source: File Photo) Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav in action. (Source: File Photo)

The IPL franchise Mumbai Indians will start training on Thursday in Mumbai at the Reliance Stadium on the outskirts of Mumbai at Ghansoli. The players who live in Mumbai, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Aditya Tare can participate if they wish to do so, the franchise said.

Yadav confirmed that he will be training on Thursday and said the franchise has left the decision to train on the players. “Mumbai Indians have given the option of training to us. I am eagerly looking forward to getting there. There is nothing like the feeling of holding the bat again. I have hardly stepped out of home in the last two months and have certainly missed playing,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

Yadav said the franchise has informed them that they will take all precautions including social distancing. It will be also ensured that no saliva will come into play during the session as the majority of batting will be done against the bowling machine in indoor nets. “We are told that all guidelines will be followed including social distancing. And that we might practice with the bowling machine and get some time to bat in the middle,” Yadav said.

There is still no clarity whether IPL will take place this year. With the T20 World Cup looking doubtful this year, the Indian board is eyeing that window to host the IPL.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd