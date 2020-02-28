Asia Cup to be played in Dubai, both India and Pakistan will play: Sourav Ganguly

India and Pakistan have only met in major ICC competitions since early 2013. (AP/File Photo) India and Pakistan have only met in major ICC competitions since early 2013. (AP/File Photo)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday confirmed that the upcoming edition of Asia Cup will be held in Dubai, and ensured both India and Pakistan will feature in the continental tournament.

Pakistan was the designated host for the tournament, which is slated to be held in September this year, but with BCCI refusing to send the Indian team to the neighboring country due to security concerns, the event has now been shifted to Dubai.

“Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday. The former India skipper was interacting with media persons at the Eden Gardens before leaving for Dubai for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, which will be held on March 3.

The BCCI had earlier clarified that they have no problem with Pakistan hosting the tournament, provided it is held at a neutral venue. Both the nation have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan visited the country for a limited-overs series.

Due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan have only met in major ICC competitions since early 2013.

The BCCI president also congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team for securing the semifinal berth in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“They are playing some fantastic cricket and have qualified. Nobody is favourites in a world tournament. They are a good side, let’s see where they finish,” Ganguly said. India are unbeaten in the tournament.

Speaking on men’s cricket, Ganguly expects Virat Kohli’s side to bounce back in the ongoing Test series in New Zealand.

“They have come back before. I’m sure they will bounce back again. There’s still one Test remaining,” Ganguly said.

-with PTI inputs

