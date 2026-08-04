‘He was amazing’: South Africa star hails coach Ganguly for SA20 success

Sourav Ganguly steered Pretoria Capitals to the SA20 final in his first season as head coach. (Pretoria Capitals)

Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj heaped praise on former India captain Sourav Ganguly for his role in developing the team culture at the SA20 franchise after taking over as their head coach last year.

“I think in tournaments like this, you’ve got to build a nice team culture around everything, and Sourav was amazing at that,” Maharaj said in a release.

The Capitals finished agonisingly short of their first title win last year, losing the final to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by six wickets.

“We had a lot of guys that bought into what we tried to achieve. Often during the competition, when we weren’t playing, we’d get in the team room, have dinner together, watch other games and chat cricket. There was a real buzz and energy within the camp, which was a privilege to be a part of.