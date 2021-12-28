scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after testing positive for COVID-19, says brother Snehasish

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 28, 2021 10:33:52 am
Sourav GangulySourav Ganguly has tested positive for coronavirus (FILE)

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure, his brother confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish, the former India captain and the current BCCI president is stable.

“Sourav is stable. He underwent angioplasty earlier this year. So as precautionary measure he has been admitted to Woodlands,” Snehasish told The Indian Express.

Ganguly is double vaccinated but has been travelling extensively as part of his job as BCCI President. He was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID earlier this year.

 

