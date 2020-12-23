Friendly Match: Secretary XI beats President XI despite Sourav Ganguly half-century

Sourav Ganguly's President's XI and Jay Shah's Secretary XI played a 12-over friendly match at the Motera Stadium on Wednesday. (BCCI)

Sourav Ganguly scored a valiant 53 which went in vain as the Jay Shah-led Secretary XI beat Ganguly’s President XI by 28 runs in a 12-over friendly match at the Motera Stadium on Wednesday.

Mohammad Azharuddin (37) and Jaydev Shah (38), son of former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah, put on a partnership for the Secretary XI, who posted 128/3, batting first.

Ganguly led the President XI chase with an unbeaten 32-ball 53, even as his team fell short by 28 runs at the end of their 12 overs. His knock had six fours and one six.

Azharuddin hit seven fours, the most in the match, during his 22-ball stay at the top of the order for Secretary XI.

Ganguly (1/26 from 3 overs) was also among the more successful bowlers on the day. He was the only bowler to get a batsman bowled — he bowled out opposition skipper Jay Shah for 2.

Azharuddin (0/9 from 2 overs) was the only bowler on the day who had an economy rate of less than 6.

The match was played at the newly constructed stadium in Ahmedabad. The practice game was organised by BCCI before its annual general body meeting to be held on Thursday.

