Sophia Dunkley scripts history as first black woman to play Test cricket for England

Sophia Dunkley scripted history after receiving her maiden Test cap before the one-off Test against India by she became the first black woman to play Test cricket for England.

Dunkley, 22, who plays for South East Stars in domestic cricket, has played 15 T20 matches for her country.

The all-rounder received her cap from team-mate Georgia Elwiss, who read out some words written by Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE – the first Black woman to play white-ball cricket for England.

“Obviously playing Test cricket is a very rare occurrence in the women’s game so I think it’s exciting that people want to see women’s Test cricket,” Dunkley had told the PA news agency.

“It’s a really exciting direction. I know quite a lot of the girls have not played a lot of Test cricket, but to have the opportunity to play the historic game of cricket, it’s very, very exciting.”

“I’ve not played very much in the past, but it’s something that I’d love to play. Obviously, the men get to play Test cricket all the time and it’s such a renowned format of cricket in the men’s game

Meanwhile, India, playing their first Test in seven years handed five debuts to: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar.

Indian Women got rid of Lauren Winfield-Hill (35) after toiling hard as England Women reached a solid 86 for one at lunch on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Wednesday.

Tammy Beaumont was batting on 44 while giving her company was skipper Heather Knight (4) at the break.

The Indian pace duo of veteran Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey made a promising start, doing just enough to trouble the English batswoman on more than one occasion.

In the seventh over, Goswami induced an edge from Winfield-Hill as the batter went for an extravagant drive but Smriti Mandhana dropped the chance in the slip cordon despite getting both hands on the ball.