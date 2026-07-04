Sooryavanshi’s shows glimpses on debut, but Bethell ensures England get the win

On the day he became the youngest cricketer to represent India, at 15 years and 99 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi offered an important reminder: prodigies are burdened with countless narratives, but only one of them is true — their own.

The pre-match discourse demanded another miracle, the sort he made routine during the IPL. Instead came a 10-ball 14, punctuated by the kind of misjudgements one would expect from a 15-year-old. It served as a timely reality check. For Sooryavanshi can become India’s saviour, India must allow him to be.

The second T20I in Manchester will be remembered as the day Sooryavanshi made his debut. There was, however, the minor matter of a match to be won — and England took the bragging rights in that regard – courtesy Jacob Bethell, who has developed a penchant for scoring big against India. The hosts secured a four-wicket win, reaching the target of 191 with an over to spare to take a 1-0 lead after the Durham game was washed out.

Given his first two wild swings, there could be an argument that Sooryavanshi’s reputation arrived before he did, and with it, the burden of living up to it. Sceptics had presented a case of second-season syndrome prior to IPL 2026, but the teenager’s rebuttal was fierce: he struck a first-ball boundary in each of the first four matches. Not even Jasprit Bumrah was spared.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after getting out. (AP photo) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after getting out. (AP photo)

His first ball in international cricket was met with a fierce swing of the bat, making contact with nothing but fresh air. England captain Harry Brook said they had done their ‘homework’ to contain Sooryavanshi — the plan was to make the prodigy smell the leather. The left-hander didn’t connect any of the pulls he attempted, and was eventually undone by a quick Will Jacks slider.

Yet, even in a short stay, he produced two moments that hinted at the talent beneath the rawness — a six off Jofra Archer that a fan seated at the Sir James Anderson End will never forget, for it struck his hand with venom, and another maximum off Tongue.

At the opposite end, Abhishek Sharma began where he left off at Chester-le-Street. Three boundaries came off Sam Curran’s first over, but a wicket off the last delivery of the Powerplay set India back. Sharma’s stay ended for a 24-ball 43.

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Timely knock

Despite scoring only 13 runs in his last three T20Is, Ishan Kishan had retained his place in the team as the axe fell on Sanju Samson instead. With a 49-run knock, he averted the questions heading towards the team management. With captain Shreyas Iyer playing an enforcer’s role with his 22-ball 37, striking at 168.18, Kishan constructed a 65-run third-wicket stand, accumulating 9.3 runs per over in the process.

The stand was broken by Liam Dawson.

Despite losing their captain, India were comfortably placed at 130/3 after 13 overs, with 200 in sight. The spanner in the works was thrown by Curran, with the wickets of Kishan and Shivam Dube in quick succession. That, India eventually got to 190, was courtesy a 17-run final over in which Tilak Varma struck a four and two sixes.

For the southpaw, this could just be the innings that earns him a longer rope, being only the second occasion since 2025 where his strike rate soared beyond 200.

Arshdeep Singh struck early with the ball for India, not once but twice, with both Phil Salt and Jos Buttler departing for ducks. India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is now has 15 first-over wickets to his name.

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Arshdeep Singh in action after a wicket. (AP photo) Arshdeep Singh in action after a wicket. (AP photo)

However, the joy was short-lived as Brook struck two fours and three sixes off his next over.

Axar Patel’s dismissal of Brook in the fifth over, hence, was of immense significance to India’s cause. With the captain gone, Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton prioritised consolidation over flashy shots, which saw England scoring 67 in the next 50 deliveries. Though the required run rate soared over 10, wickets in hand tipped the scales in England’s favour.

Iyer made a timely call to re-introduce Arshdeep, who got his third scalp of the match in Banton. Minutes later, Will Jacks fell prey to Varun Chakaravarthy. Like in the T20 World Cup semifinal, Bethell stood between India and victory. Except on this occasion, he took the team over the line.

A 29-run 17th over, in which Bethell struck three sixes and a four off Ravi Bishnoi, effectively sealed the game, with Bethell remaining unbeaten on a 46-ball 76.

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The world is seldom satiated, and always on the hunt for the next someone. It demanded Freddy Adu become the next Pelé, Bojan Krkić the next Lionel Messi, and Prithvi Shaw the next Sachin Tendulkar. But Sooryavanshi can only become the best version of his own self.

Brief scores: India 190/7 in 20 overs (Kishan 49, Abhishek Sharma 43; Sam Curran 3/33) lost to England 191/6 in 19 overs (Jacob Bethell 76, Harry Brook 39; Arshdeep Singh 3/30) by four wickets.