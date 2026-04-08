‘Sooryavanshi set Bumrah up…’: Anil Kumble disects RR wonderkid’s takedown of MI’s pace superstar

Fans had to wait to see how Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deals with the genius of Jasprit Bumrah but when the clash finally happened, it didn’t disappoint. Sooryavanshi made his intentions clear the very first ball that he faced from Bumrah, whipping it almost nonchalantly over mid on for six. Former India captain Anil Kumble remarked that Sooryavanshi was making it look easy against one of the best bowlers in the world.

“Sooryavanshi makes it look easy against one of the world’s best bowlers,” said Kumble on Star Sports. “First ball, he hits him for a six and then sets him up. He set the bowler up, not the other way around. We’ve generally seen Bumrah set up batters so many times, but here, Sooryavanshi set Bumrah up to bowl that slower ball on the third delivery, and he was waiting for it to hit him for another six.”