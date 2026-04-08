‘Sooryavanshi set Bumrah up…’: Anil Kumble disects RR wonderkid’s takedown of MI’s pace superstar

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Fans had to wait to see how Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deals with the genius of Jasprit Bumrah but when the clash finally happened, it didn’t disappoint. Sooryavanshi made his intentions clear the very first ball that he faced from Bumrah, whipping it almost nonchalantly over mid on for six. Former India captain Anil Kumble remarked that Sooryavanshi was making it look easy against one of the best bowlers in the world.
“Sooryavanshi makes it look easy against one of the world’s best bowlers,” said Kumble on Star Sports. “First ball, he hits him for a six and then sets him up. He set the bowler up, not the other way around. We’ve generally seen Bumrah set up batters so many times, but here, Sooryavanshi set Bumrah up to bowl that slower ball on the third delivery, and he was waiting for it to hit him for another six.”
Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal took a single each after that first delivery after which Bumrah sent in the fourth ball of the over with the pace slightly taken off just outside off. Sooryavanshi smashed it over deep square leg for another six. “It was brilliant batting by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just the way he strikes the ball and the consistency he has shown in terms of strike-rate. He is striking at close to 300 in every game and scoring more than 30 runs consistently, which is outstanding,” Kumble said on JioHotstar.
Sooryavanshi smashed 39 in 14 balls, which was part of an 80-run opening stand with Jaiswal which came in just five overs. Jaiswal finished unbeaten on 77 off 32 balls as RR put up a monumental 150/3 in 11 overs, with the match being truncated due to rain. RR eventually won by 27 runs. It took Sooryavanshi’s tally for the season to 122 runs in three matches at an astonishing strike rate of 248.97 and average of 40.67.
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