Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma in India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup

Indian selectors have named a formidable India A side for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026. The side is packed with players like Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma [who is the captain of the side], and Rinku Singh.

India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final will take place on Sunday, November 29.