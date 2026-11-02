Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma in India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup

India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan A.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readNov 2, 2026 06:22 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma of India and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of India during the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on October 27, 2026.Abhishek Sharma of India and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of India during the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on October 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)
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Indian selectors have named a formidable India A side for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026. The side is packed with players like Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma [who is the captain of the side], and Rinku Singh.

India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final will take place on Sunday, November 29.

India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Tilak Varma [C], Rajat Patidar [VC], Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan

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India’s schedule for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup

India A vs Nepal on Friday (November 20) at West End Park Int’l Stadium

India A vs Pakistan A on Sunday (November 22) at West End Park Int’l Stadium

India A vs UAE on Tuesday (November 24) at University of Doha for Science & Technology

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