Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma in India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup

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Indian selectors have named a formidable India A side for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026. The side is packed with players like Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma [who is the captain of the side], and Rinku Singh.
India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final will take place on Sunday, November 29.
India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Tilak Varma [C], Rajat Patidar [VC], Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan
India’s schedule for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup
India A vs Nepal on Friday (November 20) at West End Park Int’l Stadium
India A vs Pakistan A on Sunday (November 22) at West End Park Int’l Stadium
India A vs UAE on Tuesday (November 24) at University of Doha for Science & Technology