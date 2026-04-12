IPL 2026: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma-Travis Head pairings complement one another, massacring bowlers

When Sunrisers Hyderabad play Rajasthan Royals on Monday, one of the mouth-watering aspects to watch out for is how the respective opening pairings, Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, will fare. Apart from all four being left-handers, another commonality they have is the ability to decimate the bowling attacks in the powerplay, making the captains’ fields, and bowlers’ plans, look silly. The dynamic approach they bring to the top of the order gives an unprecedented advantage.

31 Innings|1423 runs| 49.11 average| 211 Strike rate

The pairing of Head and Abhishek, since tagging together in 2024, has been the mitochondria around which SRH has structured their batting cell. Although both are left-handers, they have distinctive methods of hurting bowlers. The Aussie with his high bat-grip and dominant bottom hand clears his front foot to smash the bowlers all around the ground. Anything which is pitched on good length, he fiercely cuts through the point region or gives himself enough room to smash it through mid-wicket. If the bowler is tempted to deliver a fuller one, looking for that illusory white ball swing, the southpaw clears his front leg to access the straight, long on and off boundaries.

His Indian counterpart’s boundary-hitting prowess comes through an imperial, fluid bat swing. That swing allows him extra time to pick the length of the ball late and react. When the ball is fuller, he accesses the mid-wicket boundary, and when bowled short, tends to pull out his authentic pull. However, where the 25-year-old keeps the bowler guessing is when he is going to charge down the track and when he stands still at the crease.

What makes the match made in heaven is that while both of them are attacking in nature, there have been occasions when Abhishek has gone after the bowling right from ball one, and Head has taken the backseat and complimented his strike partner. One of those instances was in the game against the Punjab Kings on Sunday, when Abhishek went berserk against the bowling, Head took a subdued approach and played a more cautious hand, letting the partnership flourish. The duo put on 120 from just 49 deliveries, with Head contributing 38 runs from 23 deliveries.

Player Name Runs scored Strike Rate Travis Head 680 191 Abhishek Sharma 670 205

The Ice and Fire

11 Innings|668 runs| 60.72 average| 205 Strike rate

The Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi partnership got together during an adverse time for the franchise last season, but the seeds sown have started to bear fruits this campaign.

Coming to the senior partner in the pairing, Jaiswal, who is now an established Test opener for India, is technically sound. With a solid base at the crease, he picks the length very early and transfers his body weight immediately. His most productive shot is his different shades cut. His slashing blade pierces the ball through the finest of the gaps behind the square region, through offside, and when the bowler unleashes the fuller one, Jaiswal picks it over the leg-side into the long-on territory.

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Sooryavanshi is a natural range-hitter prototype typifying the modern T20 batting approach of boundary first. The 15-year-old is not daunted by high pace nor mystery spin. Getting across the stumps, whipping the ball through leg-side regardless of the length is the primary targeted zone of Sooryavanshi.

Player Name Runs scored Strike Rate Travis Head 326 185 Abhishek Sharma 326 225

Sooryavanshi has been given the license by skipper Riyan Parag to play with the bat. “My only message for Vaibhav is to go out and play. If the first ball is meant to be hit, hit it. There’s no issue with that. Whatever pressure is going to be there, Jaiswal will handle it as he is good enough to handle that role,” Parag said ahead of the tournament, and the words from the skipper were shown in action in Rajasthan’s first game when they played Chennai Super Kings. While Sooryavanshi played his natural game, slamming a 17-ball 52, Jaiswal played the responsible big brother role, scoring a 36-ball 38.

However, SRH needs their opening pairing to do the heavy lifting to help their team’s fortunes compared to the Royals’ opening pairing because of the bowling cracks that keep widening every game. The duo’s power helps SRH to consistently surpass them over par totals to compensate for their weak bowling, giving them a better chance in games.