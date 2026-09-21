Sooryavanshi is the future for India, will grab his chances: Jayasuriya

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will grab his opportunities when they come and he is the future of Indian cricket, according to former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi has grabbed eyeballs around the world with his big-hitting despite his age but India head coach Gautam Gambhir has said that he will have to do more to become a regular in the senior side.

“I think, let him play. He is the future for India. He has got a lot of time, so give him the opportunity and space to do well, and he will do well,” Jayasuriya is quoted as saying by PTI. The 57-year-old said that Sooryavanshi will get opportunities and the teenager will grab them as they come. “The opportunities will come. I can’t tell where he can play, it depends. When the opportunities will come, he will grab it.”