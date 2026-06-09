Sooryavanshi falters; Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshad Khan take India A past Sri Lanka A

India A began their tri-series campaign in Dambulla with an eight-run victory over Sri Lanka A on Tuesday. The visitors seemed like heading towards a defeat at one stage, but a strong finish with the ball helped them defend a total of 277 and begin the triangular competition with a win.

Sri Lanka A made a confident start to their chase of 278 through openers Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando. The pair added 93 runs for the first wicket and put India A under pressure early in the innings.

After the opening stand was broken, captain Sahan Arachchige took charge of the chase. The left-hander played a calm and controlled knock, rotating the strike regularly while punishing loose deliveries. His partnership of 78 runs with Sadeera Samarawickrama for the fourth wicket kept Sri Lanka A firmly in the contest.