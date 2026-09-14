‘Sooryavanshi does not sit out against this team’: Akmal questions India’s XI

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has questioned India’s decision to play a full strength side in the three-match series against Afghanistan. The 44-year-old said that India should not have kept Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the team for the opening game on Sunday and felt that there was no need for the likes of Jasprit Bumrah to play in this series.

“One hundred percent (on whether India should have played their B team). Sooryavanshi does not sit out against this team. If you play them against England, you are dropping them against Afghanistan,” Akmal said on the Game Plan podcast.

“I think series like these help develop backup players. Whether it is MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, they did not play against such teams. They would get three or four core players to rest. I don’t understand why Bumrah is playing, why Arshdeep Singh is not playing”.