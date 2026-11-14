Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in T20 history, leads Bihar in SMAT opener

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Saturday became the youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket history as he took the field to lead Bihar in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 season opener.

Aged 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi stepped up as the captain against the Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra in the first match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Bihar won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sooryavanshi eclipsed the record previously held by Croatia’s Zach Vukusic who led his national side in a T20I at the age of 17y 311d last year.

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