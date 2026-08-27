Sonal Dinusha’s twin centuries deny India a 2-0 sweep in Colombo

In the middle of the 104th over, Keshara Nuwantha needed medical attention from the physio. India had, by then, bowled 31 overs on the fifth morning in Colombo, and still couldn’t prise apart the stubborn pairing of Sonal Dinusha and Nuwantha. The clock ticked, but the wickets refused to come.

It had reached the point where Rishabh Pant tried swapping the bails, before Dhruv Jurel went a step further and swapped the stumps, perhaps hoping a small alteration might somehow change India’s fortunes. It was a small act, but a telling one. India had become that desperate.

Nuwantha eventually fell soon after lunch, briefly offering India the opening they’d been waiting for.

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The pitch remained stubbornly unresponsive, and Sri Lanka’s lower order refused to give in. Shubman Gill’s decision to enforce the follow-on had looked logical after India reduced Sri Lanka to 229 for 6. Four wickets on the final morning appeared well within reach.

Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The bowlers kept Sri Lanka under pressure, but couldn’t finish the innings before the hosts had done enough to survive. India had hoped Sri Lanka might dangle a carrot and set a stiff target. It never came.

Those four wickets looked simple enough on paper, but proved incredibly hard to find in practice. The pitch offered only occasional help, Sri Lanka’s lower order refused to budge, and Dinusha seemed determined to keep India waiting.

The spinners toiled almost relentlessly. The most experienced of the trio, Ravindra Jadeja, bowled 38.3 overs and finished with 3 for 94. He found enough drift and occasional turn to remain a threat, but never the sustained assistance that would have made the pressure tell. His dismissal of Lahiru Kumara was one of India’s few late rewards. A ball spun sharply in, struck Kumara on the pad and lobbed up, and Yashasvi Jaiswal reacted quickly to hold a one-handed catch at short leg. Kumara had faced 90 balls for his 12, soaking up valuable time for Sri Lanka.

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Manav Suthar, who bowled the most overs in the second innings, 41, was similarly industrious, varying his pace and flight and repeatedly asking questions. India could have been more attacking at times, though, particularly against the tail: fuller lengths, tighter fields, more pressure around the bat. One missed opportunity summed it up. Kumara slog-swept Suthar towards Jurel at deep mid-wicket, who ran in and dived, but the ball landed just short.

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There was an element of unfamiliarity too. Neither Suthar nor debutant Saransh Jain had previously faced the challenge of bowling a top side out in the third innings of a Test. It was a very different examination from bowling in the first innings. The pitch was more tired, the batsmen knew their only task was survival, and every over carried greater significance. For Suthar and Jain, this was an experience being learnt in real time.

Jain bowled 37 overs and finished with 1 for 98. He was economical enough at times, and got the odd ball to turn, but Dinusha nullified his threat comfortably.

The seamers faced a different challenge. Mohammed Siraj, disciplined throughout, finished with 1 for 26 from 15 overs. He probed the channel, made Dinusha play, and kept things tight, but the surface offered little consistent movement. Once the Sri Lankan batsmen settled, spin became India’s principal weapon in trying to force a result.

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Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha is congratulated by the India’s team members at the end of the day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha is congratulated by the India’s team members at the end of the day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

India’s frustration was that Sri Lanka’s resistance wasn’t merely about blocking. Dinusha made them pay whenever they strayed. He swept, reverse-swept and attacked when the opportunity presented itself, while knowing when to shut the door and simply defend.

By the time he reached his hundred, Dinusha had faced 196 balls. It was his second century of the match, centuries in both innings, placing him in rare company. More importantly, it changed the complexion of the game. India knew the chance of a 2-0 win was diminishing with every passing over.

That was the cruellest part. Nuwantha’s dismissal had briefly raised the possibility of a collapse, but Kumara and Dinusha made sure it didn’t happen. Every time India looked close to opening the door, another Sri Lankan batsman found a way to keep it shut.

By the final hour, the desperation had drained from India’s body language. There was little chirping, little urgency, just bowlers going through the motions and batsmen eating into the overs before the game could be called off. Sri Lanka declared at 429 for 9, Dinusha unbeaten on 133. The draw had been secured.

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For India, it was a missed opportunity of considerable magnitude. They had begun the final day knowing that bowling Sri Lanka out quickly and chasing the target down would have completed a 2-0 series sweep, and boosted their WTC final qualification chances.

Instead, they left Colombo having won the series 1-0, their bowlers having put in the effort without finding the breakthroughs they needed on Day 5. Sri Lanka had dangled no carrot, offered no chase, and survived when India had hoped they would fall.