scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Someone will have to make personal sacrifice: Manjrekar on KL Rahul opening the innings against Zimbabwe

Rahul is leading the side as regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the three-match series.

KL Rahul During net practice . (Twitter)

India has plenty of options at the top of the order and someone has to “sacrifice” the opener’s slot for KL Rahul, who performs his best when he takes the first strike, reckons former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Rahul made a comeback to the national team for the ODI series against Zimbabwe after recovering from a sports hernia surgery. “Shikhar Dhawan will open. Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the other guys who will be pushing KL Rahul and you know the team management has options. So, it will be about somebody making a personal sacrifice from KL Rahul’s standpoint thinking from only his angle,” Manjrekar told SPORTS18.

Rahul is leading the side as regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the three-match series.

“We’ve seen over the years that when he opens the innings, he gets a big one, when he backs down the order at 5 or 6 obviously he doesn’t get that opportunity…” In Rahul’s absence, Shubman Gill flourished at the top of the order, scoring 64, 43 and 98 in the three games against West Indies in the preceeding ODI series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ishan Kishan too has played as an opener in white-ball cricket and had reasonable success.”So, there’s Ruturaj Gaikwad, there’s Shubman Gill, there’s Shikhar Dhawan, there’s KL Rahul and wild cards such as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan opening the innings,” Manjrekar said.

“So, take your pick but from KL Rahul’s standpoint because he wants to be one of the integral members of the T20 World Cup, batting at the top of the order gets the time to get a feel of matches.” Manjrekar also believes “Shubman can bat at number 3 in limited overs cricket” while he can be tried down the order in the longest format.

“Shubman Gill is also somebody that India can start looking as a batter down the order in Test cricket.” The Zimbabwe series will also see the return of pacer Deepak Chahar, who had suffered a hamstring injury way back in February this year.

Advertisement

“I think they’re testing waters with Deepak Chahar more because of his fitness and if he has a sensational 50-overs series which is likely to happen because this guy over the years when you see him in T20 international cricket, I mean, he’s got some phenomenal numbers if you remember,” the former batter said.

Manjrekar described Chahar as the “Bhuvneshwar Kumar of today” but said he will have to do something special to make his place in the T20 squad for the World Cup.

“(He is) the younger version of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can swing the ball both ways to begin with. Maybe not as consistent to bowl in the death but that’s the aspect of bowling that’s getting better and better,” he said. “So, the only thing that will prevent Deepak Chahar from getting into that T20 World Cup squad of the playing 11 is very similar to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked really good.

Advertisement

“So, they might look for other kinds of seam bowlers but Deepak Chahar is somebody they should keep in mind and he’s got to do something sensational to put his hand up.”

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 04:55:23 pm
Next Story

Here is how to reduce your EMI burden after repo rate hike

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
1st ODI LIVE

India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
1st ODI LIVE

India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 18: Latest News