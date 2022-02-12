‘Some tense, some happy’: Indian cricketers watch the IPL auction together

IPL Auction 2022: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega players’ auction underway in Bengaluru, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma shared a picture of some of his teammates huddled together in a hotel room to watch the proceedings.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram story that sees Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant, Rohit wrote, “Some tensed and some happy faces.”

Among the players present, Ishan has so far become the biggest buy of the tournament, sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore. Meanwhile, Shreyas was snapped away by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore while Shardul found a new buyer in Delhi Capitals, bagging a deal worth Rs 10.75 crore.

More than 500 players are set to go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru. All the 10 franchises are battling it out to sweep away the best man at a reasonable price while the players are keeping a tab on the nail-biting event.

The Indian men’s cricket team finished a 3-0 ODI series whitewash of West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday and are now headed to Kolkata to play three-match T20I series against the same team.