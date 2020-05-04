On this day: Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir set an IPL bowling record that stood for over a decade

Sohail Tanvir finished as highest wicket-taker in IPL 2008 (Express Archive) Sohail Tanvir finished as highest wicket-taker in IPL 2008 (Express Archive)

On this day, 13 years ago, Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Tanvir set a record in Indian Premier League’s (IPL) inaugural edition that stood for more almost 11 years. The left-arm wrong-footed fast bowler with an unusual looking action made Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen dance to his tunes as he took six wickets for just 14 runs in his quota of four overs in Jaipur.

Here’s a look at the six wickets he took in the league match against the runner-ups of the tournament:

First wicket: First ball of the match, a booming inswinger to Parthiv Patel hitting his pads. Patel was beaten by the swing, playing down the wrong line as his bat was nowhere near the ball. However, the hawkeye showed that the ball was swinging so much that it was bound to miss the stumps but the wicketkeeper-batsman had to take the long way back to the pavillion in the pre-DRS era.

Second wicket: Another inswinger and this time Stephen Fleming could not get his bat down in time. The ball seemed to hit the pads just outside the line of the off stump as he was playing on his front foot. But the umpire raised his finger. Once again, hawkeye showed that the ball was missing the stumps but the BlackCaps cricketer was on his way out of the ground for a two-ball duck in the first over.

Third wicket: Seeing the kind of swing Tanvir was getting, skipper Shane Warne decided to go old school and have two slips in place. Left-handed batsman Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan went for a drive and edged it to Warne at second slip. Tanvir got this third wicket as Vidyut departed after scoring five runs from 10 deliveries.

Fourth wicket: Tanvir came back to bowl in the death overs and made another left-handed batsman his victim. Albie Morkel who was batting on 42 went for a slog down the ground but missed the ball completely. The slower one deceived the all-rounder as it hit the stumps.

Fifth wicket: Coming round the wicket to Muttiah Muralitharan Tanvir bowled another slower one from the back of the hand. Muralitharan went for a big heave but was beaten by the lack of pace as the ball crashed the stumps. CSK lost their ninth wicket in the 17th over. The Sri Lankan got out for a three-ball duck.

Sixth wicket: Makhaya Ntini became the sixth victim as he tried to make room for himself to get one away. But Tanvir’s last ball of the spell beat the bat and hit the woodwork to claim his sixth wicket. After losing his wicket, Ntini acknowledged his counterpart with a fist bump as he went back to the dugout after a handy 11-run knock batting at number 11.

Tanvir bowled as many as 17 dot deliveries in the match. CSK managed to post a total of 109 which was chased down by Rajasthan Royals with 34 balls to spare. The T20 specialist bowler played a pivotal role in Rajasthan’s maiden title win. He finished as the highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets from 11 games at an average of 12.09 and an impressive economy rate of 6.46.

Tanvir’s record of 6/14 was broken by Mumbai Indians’ Caribbean recruit Alzarri Joseph in 2018. Joseph took six wickets for just 12 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

