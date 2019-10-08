Social Media roasts Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad for poor show against Sri Lanka

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has hit the headlines after getting out for consecutive golden ducks on this T20 International return. for Pakistan in Lahore. Umar failed to open his account in the first and the second T20Is between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. His abysmal batting display earned him his 10th ducks in T20I – joint-most by any player (with Tillakaratne Dilshan).

Both Umar Akmal and Dilshan now share the record of bagging the most number of ducks in the T20I mix. Akmal had overtaken Shahid Afridi’s record of most ducks in T20Is for Pakistan in the first match. Umar Akmal, who had earlier played his last game against West Indies at Abu Dhabi on September 27, 2016, has made an unpleasant comeback as he was dismissed off very first ball in both T20Is. However, Akmal (6) has set another dubious record of most first-ball ducks in T20Is.

Most first-ball ducks in T20Is

(excluding run-outs)

6 Umar Akmal

5 Tillakaratne Dilshan

5 Shahid Afridi

5 Mashrafe Mortaza#PAKvSL — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 7, 2019

While, Ahmed Shehzad has also become a target for Twitter trolls after he — once again — failed to justify his place in the playing eleven in the series against Sri Lanka. Shehzad fared little better, contributing just 13 runs off 16 balls as Pakistan lost the match as well as the series 2-0.

In the second match of the three-match T20I series, Sri Lanka posted a total of 182/6 in their 20 overs thanks to their number 3 batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa who hit 77 off 48 balls. In reply, Pakistan could only muster 147 in 19 overs as they fell to a 35-run defeat. Inexperienced Sri Lanka have now won the series 2-0 with one match still to go.

As expected, Twitterati took out their frustration on the duo as well as their saviour, Misbahul Haq. It goes without saying that a number of tweets ranging from funny to hilarious to downright condescending were sent against the trio.

1.

Unfortunately umer akmal missed another country😂😂. Best of luck for new job mungphali season. #umarakmal pic.twitter.com/LGpK2h6nTl — Choudhary Arslan (@ArslanKhtana) October 8, 2019

2.

Misbah as head coach. Umar Akmal golden duck.. Selfie King Ahmad Shehzad… All failed. Lack of professionalisem. — Rayan Haider (@RayanHaider12) October 8, 2019

3.

The trio of umar akmal ,Shahzad and misbah made the scenario worst from past 4 years #PAKvsSL — Syed RAHMAT (@SyedRAHMAT15) October 8, 2019

4.

Need not fix which aren’t broke.

Inclusion of two greatest idiots and brats Like Umar Akmal and Ahmad Shahzad.

پرانے چلے ھوئے کارتوس نہ استعمال کریں. — Rashid Qureshi (@rashidmq) October 8, 2019

5.

Umar akmal or Ahmad shezad pe raham karo bar bar chance de k kyu becharon ki insult karwa rahy ho🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Umar Dogar (@umardogar786) October 8, 2019

6.

Jo performer han onko khilaya jae…umar akmal r ahmad shehzad ko kus bass pe khilaya gya????? Abid ali kafi arse se best performer ha. Ager ase hi chulta raha to sory to say that ke pakistan cricket ka down fall start hu jaega — Hammad Tariq (@HammadT79260081) October 8, 2019

7.

Umar Akmal and Shahzad are good for nothing.@captainmisbahpk kindly include Abid Ali in the team and its time for a new captain.

Babar or Imad are good choice to be captain @TheRealPCB . #PAKvsSL — AWRK (@WRKhalil) October 8, 2019

8.

@adeel_azhar yesterday standing avation was given to the legendary cricketrer umar akmal by imran khan enclosure on his golden duck — Dr.Mehran khan (@dctrmehrankhan) October 8, 2019

9.

Ended the career of Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal in style. That’s Misbah Ul Haq for you:#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/FkgJgtDr4H — Zaid Mujtaba (@XaidMujtaba) October 8, 2019

10.