‘Social media pushed me over the edge … to alcoholism’: South Africa’s Sinalo Jafta opens up after T20 World Cup final loss

“Two months ago, I came out of rehab,” South Africa’s wicket-keeper batter Sinalo Jafta would say after South Africa’ heartbreaking loss in the T20 world cup final. “I’ve got God to thank for my sobriety, and the team have been so supportive. I came out on December 8, and for me to get fit, to play… hectic. What a journey. The person you get on the field is someone who gets on their knees every day. I am not in control of anything. God is always in control.”

It turns out it was social media vitriol that pushed her to alcoholism. ”Social media, it doesn’t support you. You have a really tough day and people just bullet you. That sent me over the edge. It just wouldn’t stop. I remember coming back from the Commonwealth Games [in August] and everything just broke. I lost who I was.”

Luckily, with the help of her family and friends, she regained what she had after a 56-days treatment. Her mother is a single mom who brought Jafta and her brother on a teacher’s salary.

“My mom [Lumka Jafta] was one of the people who supported me through it, and the team doctor and the management gave me two months’ medical leave. I was in treatment for 56 days. I learnt the best about myself. People are allowed to have their opinions but it doesn’t define who I am.”

Jafta, who kept the wickets and hit nine runs in the final, says she was about to walk away from cricket.

“I was walking away from cricket. October 7 is when I made the decision I was going to go into treatment. I was done. I felt like I had nothing left to give. I was 27. I was done. Now, as a 28-year-old, I’ve got my career ahead of me. The fact that I can say I have a career ahead of me.”

She started to cry and she kissed the runners-up medal. “”I am going to wear this, I am going to go to bed with it, I am going to shower with it. Because this wasn’t even possible for me. This is my gold for now.”

She once wanted to play hockey which is her greatest passion but she stumbled on to cricket at a later age and she switched.