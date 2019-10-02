Social media heaps praises on Rohit Sharma’s maiden ton as Test opener

Toggle Menu
Rohit had bagged a duck in the warm-up match and that turned the focus more on Rohit. But on the first day of the opening Test, the experienced campaigner showed great composure.

Rohit Sharma is still unbeaten on 115.

Rohit Sharma has been in a different touch ever since the World Cup 2019 in England. India’s ODI opener has proved his mettle in the white-ball cricket but he was under tremendous pressure to prove himself in the purest form of the cricket and now Rohit has rejuvenated his Test cricket career with a stylish ton against South Africa. Opening for the first time in his 28th Test match, Rohit smashed 100 off 152 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes.

The 32-year-old notched his fourth ton in the format against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Prior to the encounter, he bagged a duck in the warm-up match and that turned the focus more on Rohit. But on the first day of the opening Test, the experienced campaigner showed great composure. Having seen Rohit Sharma taking the challenge head-on, social media is abuzz with appreciations and praises on the Hitman.

