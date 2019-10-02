Social media heaps praises on Rohit Sharma’s maiden ton as Test opener

Rohit Sharma has been in a different touch ever since the World Cup 2019 in England. India’s ODI opener has proved his mettle in the white-ball cricket but he was under tremendous pressure to prove himself in the purest form of the cricket and now Rohit has rejuvenated his Test cricket career with a stylish ton against South Africa. Opening for the first time in his 28th Test match, Rohit smashed 100 off 152 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes.

The 32-year-old notched his fourth ton in the format against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Prior to the encounter, he bagged a duck in the warm-up match and that turned the focus more on Rohit. But on the first day of the opening Test, the experienced campaigner showed great composure. Having seen Rohit Sharma taking the challenge head-on, social media is abuzz with appreciations and praises on the Hitman.

Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai 🏏 @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019

4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played ☺️👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2019

Century for Rohit Sharma. Fine, fine knock even if the SA bowling has looked inadequate. Came at a time when his Test career was piquantly poised. Opening slot secured, up to him now how makes the future count — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma: Century on Test debut

Century on opening debut #IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 2, 2019

India need a test opener, selectors were scared Rohit Sharma could not do it. He’s arrived, let’s hope he’s here to stay. Cement that spot! #INDvSA #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian player to score a century in each Tests, ODIs and T20Is as an opener. There is no substitute for talent.#INDvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 2, 2019

