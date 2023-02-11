‘Are you a sniff the pitch person?’: Dale Steyn takes a dig at Australia after heavy defeat in Nagpur Test

India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the first test on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 5-37 in 12 overs as Australia was dismissed before tea in its second innings for 91, its lowest total in India.

Steve Smith top-scored with an unbeaten 25. Only one other batter made more than 10.

A lot of talk before the game focussed around the pitch and photos of Australian players trying to gauge the nature of the surface by getting down on their knees, went viral.

After the result, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn took a dig at Pat Cummins and Co. for the same and wrote on Twitter:

“So quick question to you cricket people. How does one like to read a pitch? Are you a get down on your knees and almost sniff the pitch person or a general stand and observe from the pitch side? Lastly. Did it really help you?,” Steyn tweeted after the game.

The second of four tests begins next Friday in New Delhi.

India, who first played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 1996-97, have won the last three series in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The hosts are the current holders of the trophy and will aim to become the first team to win four consecutive Test series between the pair.