Snehashish Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19

Snehasish Ganguly, the Cricket Association of Bengal secretary and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother, has tested positive for Covid-19. Snehasish’s swab was tested at a private pathological laboratory in Kolkata on Wednesday and the result has come positive. The laboratory has recommended a “repeat sample” for confirmation.

Snehasish’s Covid positive result might place all his family members including Sourav under observation/self-isolation through contact tracing protocols. It is learnt that Sourav celebrated his birthday on July 8 with all his family members. As per the recently issued revised health advisory, a 10-day isolation is required. The BCCI has an Apex Council meeting on Friday.

It is learnt that Snehasish was having fever, around 99-100 degrees Fahrenheit for the last two-three days. Today, he underwent Covid test and following the positive result, he has been admitted to a city hospital. Last month, when the news of Snehasish’s coronavirus infection was doing the rounds, he had issued a statement, clarifying that he didn’t have the illness.

“I am perfectly healthy and am doing office every day. The news doing rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times,” Snehasish had said through a statement released by the CAB on June 20. The statement added: “Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that are doing rounds.”

