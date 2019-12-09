Watch: Snake delays proceedings in Ranji match between Andhra and Vidharbha

The Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidharbha was delayed after a snake interrupted the proceedings at the Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada on Monday. (Screengrab) The Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidharbha was delayed after a snake interrupted the proceedings at the Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada on Monday. (Screengrab)

The Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidharbha was delayed after a snake interrupted the proceedings at the Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada on Monday. It took the groundstaff a while to get rid of the reptile from the playing area as the action kicked-off after a brief delay.

As per reports, the snake was spotted moments before play was about to begin as the players were out in the playing area. However, there was no panic among the cricketers as groundstaff took care of the uninvited guest.

Watch the video:

SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match. Follow it live – https://t.co/MrXmWO1GFo#APvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1GptRSyUHq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 9, 2019

After being asked to bat first, Andhra were pushed on the backfoot by Vidarbha bowlers. Both Andhra openers, CR Gnaneshwar and Prasanth Kumar, were removed cheaply as the duo could only manage to add 8 and 10 respectively on the scoreboard.

Hanuma Vihari, who has been a great candidate for India in the longer format of the game, is present at the crease and has already scored 28 off 72 deliveries. Yash Thakur struck twice as Andhra are reeling at 63/3 with the match underway.

Teams:

Andhra: Hanuma Vihari (c), KS Bharat (wk), Ricky Bhui, Prashanth Kumar, CR Gyaneshwar, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Karan Shinde, B Sumanth, P Girinath Reddy, B Ayyappa, KV Sashikanth, Ch Stephen, Vijay Kumar, Pruthvi Raj, G Manish, and D. Naren Reddy.

Head coach: G Jaya Kumar. Assistant coach: MN Vikram Varma.

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Ganesh Satish, Wasim Jaffer, Aditya Sarvate, Mohit Kale, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Kolhar, R Sanjay, Rajneesh Gurubani, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wadkar, Suniket Bingear and Akshay Karnewar.

Head coach: Chandrakant Pandit.

