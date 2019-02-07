Smriti Mandhana reveals reason behind No.18 jersey, same as Virat Kohli, on Chahal TV

In the latest episode of ‘Chahal TV’ hosted by India’s spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, he spoke to Indian women’s cricket team’s opener Smriti Mandhana. Both Indian teams are in New Zealand for ODI and T20I series with both winning the ODIs and getting the T20I series underway in disappointing fashion.

On the episode, Mandhana joked about taking batting tips from Chahal with the left handed batswoman in fine form. She refers to Chahal’s knock in the fourth ODI against New Zealand where he top-scored even though India were dismissed for a paltry 92 runs.

“Took a lot of inspiration after seeing your batting in the fourth match. I realised I have to take inspiration and improve (laughs),” she said.

World No 1 batter makes her debut on Chahal TV@mandhana_smriti has been taking her batting inspiration from this leg spinner 😂😂. Find out who it is in this fun segment of @yuzi_chahal TV – by @RajalArora Full video 📽️📽️https://t.co/ND9xz7OUgR #ChahalTV pic.twitter.com/fLHBysiltm — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 February 2019

Mandhana, who had won the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award and has now gone up to the top of the batting rankings, shares the No. 18 jersey with the male ICC Player of the Year in Virat Kohli. She disclosed the reason why she went for the same number.

“I initially wanted the number 7 because that was my roll number in school. But that was not available. Then I was recommended taking the 18 number because it is also my birthday (18th July). I didn’t know then that Virat bhayya has the same number. I have known for last two years.”

“As for the cricket award, when Jhulan Goswami won it, I was young and read about it in the paper. Felt great to win it for myself now,” she went on to add.

She also opened up on her mentality when chasing runs. “It’s very simple to look at the ball and play accordingly” to which Chahal chuckled and queried whether the bowlers look at the crowd and then play.