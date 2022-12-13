scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Smriti Mandhana touches career-best ranking points; holds third place in ICC rankings

Two more India batters, Shafali and Jemimah Rodriques, also figure in the list of top-10 T20I batters, with the former gaining a spot to be at sixth position.

Indian player Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the T20 International series between India and Australia . (PTI)

India opener Smriti Mandhana has reached a career-best 741 points as she continues to maintain her third position in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings for batters released on Tuesday.

The Player of the Match in the second T20I against Australia, which ended in a tie before India won in the Super Over, gained 11 rating points to reach the landmark. Australia’s Tahlia McGrath is the new No.1 in the rankings following her superb performances in the first two matches of the ongoing series against India underway in Mumbai.

The 27-year-old Australian had unbeaten knocks of 40 and 70 and overtook compatriots Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney as well as Mandhana to become the fourth Australian and 12th batter to top the women’s T20I rankings, according to ICC.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Mooney had been at the top since August 3 this year when she overtook Lanning. McGrath is No. 1 after only 16 matches. The last woman to reach the top in fewer matches was West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor in 2010 (15 matches) while India opener Shafali Verma has been the fastest in recent years, reaching the top ranking after 18 matches.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

Two more India batters, Shafali and Jemimah Rodriques, also figure in the list of top-10 T20I batters, with the former gaining a spot to be at sixth position. In the T20I ranking for bowlers, India’s Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur have maintained their third and fourth spots respectively, with England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn up one place to second behind compatriot Sophie Ecclestone.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:42:24 pm
Next Story

“Give me such shows — give me the streets of Manhattan!”- From the Plate of Chef Ajai Sharma

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 13: Latest News
close