Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Smriti Mandhana smashes 18-ball 50, joint-fastest in women’s T20s

Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 52 off 19 deliveries. Her blitzkrieg innings featured five fours and four sixes.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 29, 2018 8:16:54 pm
Smriti Mandhana, Smriti Mandhana fifty, Mandhana 50, Smriti Mandhana’s half-century is also the quickest in the Kia Super League. Source: (BCCI Twitter)
Related News

Smriti Mandhana blasted 50 runs in just 18 balls in the KIA Super League in Taunton on Sunday. Playing for Western Storm against Loughborough Lightning, Mandhana remained unbeaten on 52 off 19 deliveries. Her blitzkrieg knock featured five fours and four sixes. Incidentally, Mandhana, the first Indian to play in the KIA Super League (England’s flagship T20 tournament for women). With her whirlwind knock, Mandhana now holds the record along with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine. Mandhana’s half-century is also the quickest in the Kia Super League.

The match was shortened to six overs a side due to rain and the southpaw made maximum use of field restrictions to launch a brutal assault. Together with Racheal Priest, Mandhana forged a 71-run opening stand in just 30 deliveries. Mandhana’s strike rate was an astronomical 273.68

So far Mandhana has amassed 857 runs in 42 T20Is with a high score of 76 since making her debut five years ago. Earlier in March this year, Mandhana smashed a half-century in 25 balls for India against England.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 