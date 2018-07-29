Smriti Mandhana smashes 18-ball 50, joint-fastest in women’s T20s

Smriti Mandhana’s half-century is also the quickest in the Kia Super League. Source: (BCCI Twitter) Smriti Mandhana’s half-century is also the quickest in the Kia Super League. Source: (BCCI Twitter)

Smriti Mandhana blasted 50 runs in just 18 balls in the KIA Super League in Taunton on Sunday. Playing for Western Storm against Loughborough Lightning, Mandhana remained unbeaten on 52 off 19 deliveries. Her blitzkrieg knock featured five fours and four sixes. Incidentally, Mandhana, the first Indian to play in the KIA Super League (England’s flagship T20 tournament for women). With her whirlwind knock, Mandhana now holds the record along with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine. Mandhana’s half-century is also the quickest in the Kia Super League.

Only six overs?@mandhana_smriti doesn’t care… she’s smashing it all over the park 🔥🔥 ➡️ https://t.co/PyBOfpvlZH pic.twitter.com/HaskastbZt — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) 29 July 2018

The match was shortened to six overs a side due to rain and the southpaw made maximum use of field restrictions to launch a brutal assault. Together with Racheal Priest, Mandhana forged a 71-run opening stand in just 30 deliveries. Mandhana’s strike rate was an astronomical 273.68

Watching @mandhana_smriti putting bowlers to the sword here at Taunton. She is brilliant to watch. Great ambassador and great skill — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 29 July 2018

So far Mandhana has amassed 857 runs in 42 T20Is with a high score of 76 since making her debut five years ago. Earlier in March this year, Mandhana smashed a half-century in 25 balls for India against England.

