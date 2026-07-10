Smriti Mandhana shines with 83 as India bowled out for 285

At 189/3 after 44 overs, India appeared to have seized control of the opening day of the one-off Test at Lord’s. But a brief stoppage after Harmanpreet Kaur required treatment on her left arm disrupted India’s rhythm, offering England a chance to reset.

The hosts capitalised immediately. Issy Wong, who had already broken the 64-run stand between Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues before lunch, claimed the wicket England desperately needed four balls after play resumed, dismissing Smriti Mandhana for 83. From a position where they looked set to dominate, India lost their last six wickets for 96 runs, handing England a route back into the contest.

Mandhana was the architect of India’s recovery after early setbacks, producing an innings that blended her trademark fluency with patience. After Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia fell cheaply to leave India at 24/2, the left-hander assumed responsibility alongside Rodrigues.

She countered England’s early movement by punishing anything overpitched and pulling confidently whenever the seamers dropped short. Crisp drives through cover, authoritative pulls, elegant flicks and a confident slog-swept six off Sophie Ecclestone highlighted an innings that remained positive without sacrificing discipline.

After Rodrigues fell for 35 in the first session, Mandhana controlled the scoring, bringing up a fluent half-century before extending the recovery in an 89-run fourth-wicket stand with Harmanpreet Kaur.

Looking destined for a century, she continued to find gaps with effortless timing until Wong, rewarded for a disciplined spell from around the wicket, tempted her into driving away from her body. Mandhana edged behind to Amy Jones for 83, falling 17 runs short of a deserved hundred but giving India the platform for a competitive first-innings total.

Harmanpreet ensured India did not surrender the initiative after Rodrigues’ dismissal, compiling a composed 58. She absorbed the pressure before settling into a patient rhythm, rotating the strike and cashing in on the occasional loose delivery. The innings gained added significance as she twice required on-field treatment, first to her left arm and later to her hamstring, but battled through the discomfort before debutant Mady Villiers beat her ambitious drive with one that turned sharply through the gate.

Deepti Sharma then prevented England from completely taking over. Arriving with India wobbling, she weathered Lauren Filer’s probing spell before taking on Villiers with authoritative sweeps and drives. Her fluent 57, coupled with a valuable stand alongside Sneh Rana, restored India’s stability before she found Heather Knight at mid-wicket off Sophie Ecclestone while attempting to accelerate with the tail.

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England’s reply began cautiously against disciplined new-ball bowling from Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud, who trapped Tammy Beaumont lbw with one that jagged back. India maintained relentless pressure through probing lines, but Maia Bouchier remained unbeaten on 13 as England closed on 21/1, trailing by 264 runs.

Brief Scores: India 285 all out in 74.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 83, Harmanpreet Kaur 58, Deepti Sharma 57; Sophie Ecclestone 3/68) vs England 21/1 in 11 overs, lead by 264 runs.