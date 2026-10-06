Smriti Mandhana named India women’s captain as Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

Smriti Mandhana has been appointed captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, the BCCI announced on Tuesday, the day Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.

Harmanpreet, who led India to the 2025 ODI World Cup title, announced earlier in the day that she was relinquishing the captaincy across formats. “Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats,” she wrote in a post. Reports said the decision followed a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati that assessed the team’s performances over recent months, including India’s exit from the T20 World Cup before the semifinals.

“Smriti has been one of the leading figures in Indian women’s cricket over the years and has played a key role in the team’s progress across formats,” the BCCI said in a release. It added that she “has also demonstrated her leadership qualities in domestic and franchise cricket”, most recently leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Women’s Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026.