Smriti Mandhana named India women’s captain as Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

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Smriti Mandhana has been appointed captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, the BCCI announced on Tuesday, the day Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.
Harmanpreet, who led India to the 2025 ODI World Cup title, announced earlier in the day that she was relinquishing the captaincy across formats. “Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats,” she wrote in a post. Reports said the decision followed a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati that assessed the team’s performances over recent months, including India’s exit from the T20 World Cup before the semifinals.
“Smriti has been one of the leading figures in Indian women’s cricket over the years and has played a key role in the team’s progress across formats,” the BCCI said in a release. It added that she “has also demonstrated her leadership qualities in domestic and franchise cricket”, most recently leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Women’s Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026.
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Mandhana, who was Harmanpreet’s deputy, has been part of the Indian team since 2013, and the release said she “brings considerable experience into the role”. She will be the full-time white-ball captain from now on, the BCCI said. She has so far led India in 18 T20Is and four ODIs.
The 29-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer at the 2025 World Cup, with 434 runs, and became the first Indian woman to score international hundreds in all three formats when she made a T20I century against England in June 2025.
“To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour,” Mandhana said in the release. “Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply. I am grateful to the BCCI, the selectors, my teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and for the trust they have placed in me.”
She also paid tribute to her predecessor. “I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey,” Mandhana said.
“I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward.”
India’s next assignment is a series against Zimbabwe starting on October 16.
The Women’s Champions Trophy follows at home in February.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.