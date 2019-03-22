Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami continue to top ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings

Indian duo of Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami continued to lead the batting and bowling charts respectively in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings released Friday.

While Mandhana topped the ODI player rankings for batters with 797 points, Goswami was atop the bowlers list with 730 points.

India’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj was static at the fourth place with 713 points as the only other cricketer from the country in the top 10 batting list.

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Shikha Pandey stayed at the fifth spot with 688 points, while leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was steady at the 10th place with 656 points.

In allrounder list, India’s Deepti Sharma shared the third spot with D van Niekerk of South Africa with 388 points.

Among others, England captain Heather Knight and fast bowler Anya Shrubsole inched towards the top 10 for batters and bowlers, respectively after handy performances in their three-match series against Sri Lanka.

While Knight has moved up one place to 11th after scoring 84 runs, including a fifty, and Shrubsole is 11th in the other list after moving up two places and to within one point of her career-best points tally of 654 with five wickets in the series, which saw England move up to second place in the ICC Women’s Championship.

England are on 18 points after 15 matches, strengthening their position in the eight-team championship that provides direct qualification berths to hosts New Zealand and four other top teams in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s chances of a direct qualification were quashed with the 3-0 series loss at home as they have managed only two points from 15 matches and will now need to go through the Qualifying tournament.

Australia are on the verge of qualification after only 12 matches, as they lead the table with 22 points.

India are third with 16 from 15 matches while New Zealand (14 from 15) and South Africa (13 from 12) are in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.