Smriti Mandhana is the Kia Super League player of the tournament

Mandhana scored the fastest T20 fifty in the tournament. (Source: File) Mandhana scored the fastest T20 fifty in the tournament. (Source: File)

Smriti Mandhana’s sensational English summer was capped off with a Player of the Tournament award from the Kia Super League. Mandhana ended the T20 tournament as the highest scorer, having blazed 421 runs in 10 matches at an average of 60.14. Her team Western Storm reached the semi-final that she didn’t play.

Mandhana scored the fastest T20 fifty in the tournament. That came in Storm’s 18-run win over Loughborough Lightning. She smashed 52 off 19 balls that day, with four sixes and five fours in what was a rain reduced match. She also scored her maiden T20 century in the tournament.

Mandhana smashed 45 fours and a whopping 21 sixes during the tournament. She leads the stats for most sixes with Lightning’s Sophie Devine coming second with 19. Her Indian teammate Harmanpreet Kaur also took part in the tournament. Harmanpreet, who is also India’s captain in T20 cricket, played for Lancashire Thunder. She wasn’t as successful as Mandhana but did manage to score an unbeaten 44 and 74 in her final two matches.

Her form bodes well for India who will be taking part in the Women’s T20 World Cup later in the year. The tournament will be hosted by the West Indies between November 9 and 18. India are in Group B, alongwith Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Pakistan.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd