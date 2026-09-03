Women’s Asia Cup: India make light work of Hong Kong as Mandhana eclipses all

The celebration in Dubai bore no resemblance to the one in Nottingham.

Questions had been raised after the 2024 T20 World Cup. A strike rate of 94.93 demanded scrutiny. Only a discernible change in batting approach would have been a convincing response.

The change arrived a few months later, next June in Nottingham. Mandhana scored her maiden T20I century — 112 off 62 balls against England. Her arms reached for the sky as a load lifted off her shoulders.

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The helmet stayed in place this time. The bat raise was half-hearted, almost apologetic. After all, this was only Hong Kong China. Perhaps, modesty got the better of the Indian opener. Mandhana’s second T20I century — a 64-ball 124 at the Women’s Asia Cup on Thursday — came against humble opposition, a team that, in their only previous (unofficial) T20 outing against India in 2012, had mustered a total of 24.