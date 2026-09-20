Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is during Asian Games semifinal

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India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday.
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Opening the batting after India won the toss at the Korogi Sports Park, Mandhana reached the milestone after cross eight runs in the third over of the innings. She did not bat in India’s quarter-final win over Japan on Friday.
Featuring in her 178th T20I, Mandhana sped past New Zealand’s Suzie Bates for the record in the shortest format. The 30-year-old vaulted to the top of the leaderboard in only 171 innings, surpassing Bates’ tally of 4758 runs from 178 innings. Mandhana is also the most productive T20I batter in terms of 50-plus scores, having racked up two centuries and 36 half-centuries in her career so far.
Mandhana is also India’s highest six-hitter in the format, two shy of a milestone 100 sixes.
Earlier this month, Mandhana vaunted to the top of the international run-scoring charts in women’s cricket. Mandhana surpassed compatriot and former India captain Mithali Raj during the Asia Cup 2026 tournament in Dubai.
Mandhana reached the milestone in her 303rd international innings, going past Mithali’s tally of 10,868 runs. The historic moment came during a mesmerising knock from Mandhana, who smashed 124 off 64 deliveries before being run out in the final over. Her innings powered India to 193/5, and also marked her 18th century, the most in women’s international cricket, going past former Australia captain Meg Lanning’s record of 17 tons.
Most runs in Women’s T20Is
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)
|178
|171
|4759*
|124
|30.65
|126.55
|2
|36
|Suzie Bates (NZ-W)
|186
|178
|4758
|124*
|28.83
|108.6
|1
|28
|Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W)
|208
|186
|4287
|103
|30.19
|110.46
|1
|18
|Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)
|172*
|169
|4282
|119*
|27.1
|114.89
|4
|16
|Sophie Devine (NZ-W)
|158
|154
|3817
|105
|28.69
|123.2
|1
|24
|Beth Mooney (AUS-W)
|125
|119
|3783
|117*
|41.57
|126.47
|2
|31
With a half-century in the final gainst Sri Lanka, Mandhana also recorded her 94th 50-plus score in women’s international cricket, surpassing Mithali’s record. Mandhana’s record-breaking feat is the latest addition to a stellar career that has seen her become the fastest woman to reach 10,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in just 280 innings. She is also the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats of the game.
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