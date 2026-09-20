Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is during Asian Games semifinal

Opening the batting after India won the toss at the Korogi Sports Park, Mandhana reached the milestone after registering eight runs.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 20, 2026 10:49 AM IST
Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh. (ACC)Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh. (ACC)
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India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday.

FOLLOW: IND vs BAN LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2026 WT20I Semi-Final

Opening the batting after India won the toss at the Korogi Sports Park, Mandhana reached the milestone after cross eight runs in the third over of the innings. She did not bat in India’s quarter-final win over Japan on Friday.

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Featuring in her 178th T20I, Mandhana sped past New Zealand’s Suzie Bates for the record in the shortest format. The 30-year-old vaulted to the top of the leaderboard in only 171 innings, surpassing Bates’ tally of 4758 runs from 178 innings. Mandhana is also the most productive T20I batter in terms of 50-plus scores, having racked up two centuries and 36 half-centuries in her career so far.

Mandhana is also India’s highest six-hitter in the format, two shy of a milestone 100 sixes.

Earlier this month, Mandhana vaunted to the top of the international run-scoring charts in women’s cricket. Mandhana surpassed compatriot and former India captain Mithali Raj during the Asia Cup 2026 tournament in Dubai.

Mandhana reached the milestone in her 303rd international innings, going past Mithali’s tally of 10,868 runs. The historic moment came during a mesmerising knock from Mandhana, who smashed 124 off 64 deliveries before being run out in the final over. Her innings powered India to 193/5, and also marked her 18th century, the most in women’s international cricket, going past former Australia captain Meg Lanning’s record of 17 tons.

Most runs in Women’s T20Is

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Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) 178 171 4759* 124 30.65 126.55 2 36
Suzie Bates (NZ-W) 186 178 4758 124* 28.83 108.6 1 28
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) 208 186 4287 103 30.19 110.46 1 18
Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) 172* 169 4282 119* 27.1 114.89 4 16
Sophie Devine (NZ-W) 158 154 3817 105 28.69 123.2 1 24
Beth Mooney (AUS-W) 125 119 3783 117* 41.57 126.47 2 31

With a half-century in the final gainst Sri Lanka, Mandhana also recorded her 94th 50-plus score in women’s international cricket, surpassing Mithali’s record. Mandhana’s record-breaking feat is the latest addition to a stellar career that has seen her become the fastest woman to reach 10,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in just 280 innings. She is also the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

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