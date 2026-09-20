Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is during Asian Games semifinal

Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh. (ACC)

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday.

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Opening the batting after India won the toss at the Korogi Sports Park, Mandhana reached the milestone after cross eight runs in the third over of the innings. She did not bat in India’s quarter-final win over Japan on Friday.

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Featuring in her 178th T20I, Mandhana sped past New Zealand’s Suzie Bates for the record in the shortest format. The 30-year-old vaulted to the top of the leaderboard in only 171 innings, surpassing Bates’ tally of 4758 runs from 178 innings. Mandhana is also the most productive T20I batter in terms of 50-plus scores, having racked up two centuries and 36 half-centuries in her career so far.