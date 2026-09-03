Smriti Mandhana becomes highest run-getter in women’s international cricket

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books on Thursday, surpassing legendary compatriot Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in the history of women’s international cricket across all formats. The 30-year-old achieved the feat during the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mandhana reached the milestone in her 303rd international innings, going past Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 runs. The elegant left-hander now sits at the top of the all-time list, ahead of New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (10,740 runs) and the retired Mithali.

Most runs in women’s international cricket:

10880 – Smriti Mandhana

10868 – Mithali Raj

10740 – Suzie Bates

10273 – Charlotte Edwards

10007 – Stafanie Taylor

The historic moment came during a mesmerising knock from Mandhana, who smashed 124 off 64 deliveries before being run out in the final over. Her innings powered India to 193/5, and also marked her 18th century, the most in women’s international cricket, going past former Australia captain Meg Lanning’s record of 17 tons.