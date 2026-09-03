Smriti Mandhana becomes highest run-getter in women’s international cricket

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Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books on Thursday, surpassing legendary compatriot Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in the history of women’s international cricket across all formats. The 30-year-old achieved the feat during the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium.
Mandhana reached the milestone in her 303rd international innings, going past Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 runs. The elegant left-hander now sits at the top of the all-time list, ahead of New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (10,740 runs) and the retired Mithali.
The historic moment came during a mesmerising knock from Mandhana, who smashed 124 off 64 deliveries before being run out in the final over. Her innings powered India to 193/5, and also marked her 18th century, the most in women’s international cricket, going past former Australia captain Meg Lanning’s record of 17 tons.
Mandhana also recorded her 93rd 50-plus score in women’s international cricket, equalling Mithali Raj’s record for the joint-most by any player in the world. Her 37th 50-plus score in WT20Is is already a record, with the next best being 33 by Australia’s Beth Mooney.
Her 124 is the highest individual score in Women’s Asia Cup history, bettering Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in Dambulla in 2024. Her 124 is also the highest score by an Indian player in WT20Is. The elegant left-hander broke numerous records as she also became the first Indian to score multiple tons in WT20Is.
Mandhana’s record-breaking feat is the latest addition to a stellar career that has seen her become the fastest woman to reach 10,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in just 280 innings. She is also the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats of the game.
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