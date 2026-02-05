Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll star as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Delhi Capitals to clinch 2nd WPL title

Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Final of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India, on February 5, 2026. (CREIMAS for WPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana (87) and Georgia Voll (79) made a mockery of the 204-run target set by the Delhi Capitals as they cruised to a 6-wicket victory enabling them to clinch their second Women’s Premier League title. It was another night of heartbreak for Delhi Capitals, who despite reaching every final in WPL history, have failed to win a single one.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Delhi set Bengaluru a target of 204 after managing the highest total in a WPL final.

Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a scintillating half-century while Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 as Delhi Capitals posted an imposing 203 for four against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League final here on Thursday.