Harmanpreet gets last laugh as Mandhana becomes highest scorer in WBBL history with 114*

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 17, 2021 7:04:44 pm
(From left) Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (Twitter)

Indian teammates Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were on opposing ends as former’s Sydney Thunder took on the latter’s Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Mandhana scored an unbeaten 64-ball 114 but her team’s chase of Renegades’ 175 for 4 fell just short as the rest of their batters managed to score just 51 runs and they ended on 171 runs.

Batting first, Renegades put on a score of 175 as Harmanpreet put in a special all-round performance. First, she scored an unbeaten 81 in 55 balls, and then bowled her four overs for just 27 runs, picking up a wicket along the way. She also bowled the last over of the chase, and with the Thunder requiring 13 to win, conceded just eight.

Thunder won the toss and asked the Renegades to bat, and got early success when Samantha Bates and Issy Wong accounted for Jemimah Rodrigues and Carly Leeson by the second over.

Though she ended on the losing side, Mandhana made the WBBL record books with her 114* now the highest individual score in the history of the competition, joint with Ash Gardner’s 114 off 52 balls for Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars back in 2017. This was also the highest women’s T20 score to be on the losing side and first century by a Thunder batter in WBBL history.

With the victory, the Renegades are on top of the table with 18 points from 12 games while the Thunder are at seventh place, with eight from 12.

