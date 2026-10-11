Smriti Mandhana named celebrity advocate by UNICEF India

India batter Smriti Mandhana who was recently appointed the national team captain, was on Sunday named a celebrity advocate by UNICEF India. The announcement was made on this day to mark the International Day of the Girl, which draws attention to girls’ rights, safety, leadership and potential, while highlighting the barriers that continue to restrict their choices.

“I am deeply honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Growing up playing cricket taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity. With hard work, determination, and encouragement, that opportunity can turn into something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential,” Mandhana said.