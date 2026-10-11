Smriti Mandhana named celebrity advocate by UNICEF India

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India batter Smriti Mandhana who was recently appointed the national team captain, was on Sunday named a celebrity advocate by UNICEF India. The announcement was made on this day to mark the International Day of the Girl, which draws attention to girls’ rights, safety, leadership and potential, while highlighting the barriers that continue to restrict their choices.
“I am deeply honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Growing up playing cricket taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity. With hard work, determination, and encouragement, that opportunity can turn into something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential,” Mandhana said.
In her new role, Mandhana will support UNICEF India’s efforts to empower adolescent girls, improve their health and well-being, and help them access opportunities to learn, play and lead.
Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2026
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is associated with UNICEF as its Regional Ambassador for South Asia and a long-time partner, welcomed the move. “Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it,” Tendulkar tweeted.
Earlier this week, Mandhana was handed the India captain’s mantle after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role. Harmanpreet, who led India to the 2025 ODI World Cup title, announced earlier in the day that she was relinquishing the captaincy across formats. “Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats,” she wrote in a post. Reports said the decision followed a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati that assessed the team’s performances over recent months, including India’s exit from the T20 World Cup before the semifinals.
Mandhana, who was Harmanpreet’s deputy, has been part of the Indian team since 2013. She will be the full-time white-ball captain from now on, the BCCI said. She has so far led India in 18 T20Is and four ODIs.
The 29-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer at the 2025 World Cup, with 434 runs, and became the first Indian woman to score international hundreds in all three formats when she made a T20I century against England in June 2025.
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