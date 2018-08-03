Smriti Mandhana blasts 102 off 61 balls to steal the thunder in Super League

Smriti Mandhana’s match-winning 102 of 61 balls helped defending champions Western Storm thumped the Thunders by seven wickets Smriti Mandhana’s match-winning 102 of 61 balls helped defending champions Western Storm thumped the Thunders by seven wickets

Smriti Mandhana continued her rich vein of form in the KIA Super League as she struck her first T20 century to guide Western Storm to a win over Lancashire Thunder on Friday. Courtesy of her match-winning 102 of 61 balls, defending champions Western Storm thumped the Thunders by seven wickets and moved to the top of the Super League table. The India international, who was already top-scorer in the competition now averages 94 in the competition. The southpaw looked in fluent touch and dominated the bowlers from the start. Her knock of 102 featured 12 boundaries and four huge sixes.

Timing the ball perfectly Mandhana was particularly brutal against the spinners. After reaching the half-century in 34 balls, the left-hander picked gaps at will and reached the three-figure mark in the next 26 balls. She was finally dismissed by Amy Satterthwaite but by that time the job was done as the Storms chased down the total with 10 balls to spare.

So far Mandhana has amassed 857 runs in 42 T20Is with a high score of 76 since making her debut five years ago. Earlier in March this year, Mandhana smashed a half-century in 25 balls for India against England.

